Give us good music any day and we will relish in it. This week, our ears were treated to some heavenly tracks from artists like Pale Waves, Metric and David Guetta. The collaboration between producer RL Grime, Miguel and Julia Michaels caught us a little off-guard at first but after about 15 seconds there was no turning back. The track glitters with smooth vocal layering and a radiant pop vibe. From FINNEAS, we slow it down a bit and get a little more reflective. With his brooding lyrics and soulful vocals, this might not be a pump-up jam but it is a masterpiece of musical artistry. Other tracks we’re adding to our weekend playlist are the banger from David Guetta featuring British vocalist Anne-Marie and of course, the catchiest of catchy pop songs, “Eighteen” from Pale Waves.

Listen to our top five favorite new songs released this week below.

1. “Light Me Up” by RL Grime ft. Miguel & Julia Michaels

This somewhat unexpected collaboration between Los Angeles-based producer RL Grime, R&B artist Miguel and sing-songwriter Julia Michaels is a masterful example of blending sounds to create a true jam. The contrast between Miguel’s soulful vocals and Michaels’s delicate sound creates a blissful musical moment. “Light Me Up” is included in RL Grime’s newest album NOVA.

2. “Hollywood Forever” by FINNEAS

Producer, singer-songwriter and brother of starlet Billie Eilish, FINNEAS offers a sultry sound backed by a crescendo of emotion. As the follow-up to “Landmine,” the introspective lyrics to “Hollywood Forever” draws the listener in and with a soft crackle layered throughout, nearly transports you to another era. With a haunting artistry, Finneas croons in his distinct style on this track and as always, we’re into it.

3. “Dressed to Suppress” by Metric

These Canadian rockers, helmed by Emily Haines, has offered a visual component for their track “Dressed to Suppress,” off their untitled forthcoming seventh full-length studio album. Directed by Justin Broadbent, the video encapsulates a dystopian world punctuated by the black and white color scheme. According to Haines, the guitar-heavy song is meant to call attention to the “divide between the desires our appearances can imply and the way we actually feel inside.”

4. “Don’t Leave Me Alone” by David Guetta ft Anne-Marie

Grammy award-winning producer David Guetta has unveiled a summertime banger ahead of the release of his seventh studio album. Guetta tapped vocal powerhouse Anne-Marie for “Don’t Leave Me Alone” adding a bright and dynamic sound to the track. Be prepared to get on the dance floor with this song.

5. “Eighteen” by Pale Waves

Nearly everything about this indie-pop band is infectious, from their covetable goth aesthetic to their catchy hooks. “Eighteen” is a brisk three-minute song and you are immediately bathed in the bright, youthful energy of first love. The shimmering chorus will encourage you to bop your head and reminisce on the naivety of young romance. Be sure to catch Pale Waves rocking out at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands Festival this summer.

Main photo credit: Cameron Postforoosh