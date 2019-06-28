Sound Bite: Festival d’été de Québec

Summer Fridays are here so let’s keep this Sound Bite short and sweet. The city of Quebec is adorable all year but it is particularly endearing in the summer months. This Canadian city comes complete with a European charm and a modern vibrancy that keeps tourists coming back and the locals buzzing. Every year the city hosts the Festival d’été de Québec, a summer music festival featuring dozens of artists on stages and venues sprinkled throughout the city.

This year, the 52nd edition will be held from July 4th until the 14th. With a mix of French, Canadian, American, and more, the lineup is always eclectic and unique. See below for our top five performances you won’t want to miss.

1. Chvrches on July 5

The pint-sized but powerful frontwoman of Chvrches is all of our inspirations. Lauren Mayberry boasts impressive vocals that can soar over a festival crowd, while also creating intimate moments throughout a Chvrches set. That juxtaposition is exactly what makes the band such an epic live show.

2. Sir Sly on July 5

Since taking some time off after last year’s festival circuit, the threesome are back and bigger than ever. Sir Sly manages to execute a high-energy show coupled with raw emotions and some serious feels. Not a bad way to start your FEQ experience.

3. Courtney Barnett on July 7

In between shows while on tour with The National, Courtney Barnett has managed to sneak in a few festival appearances so far this summer. Her set at Firefly Music Festival showcased her serious shredding skills and FEQ will undoubtedly be no different. Barnett’s poetic and sharply relatable lyrics make her a must-see.

4. Yungblud on July 7

This festival ace has been making the rounds this summer, putting on epic shows at festivals across the North America. Yungblud is known for his high-energy performances and rowdy crowds. Prepare for crowd surfing, mosh pits, jumping, screaming, and everything in between.

5. The Strumbellas on July 9

It has been a while since we’ve seen this jam band on the road. The Strumbellas can break hearts and then get crowds off their dancing within moments. With older hits like “Spirits,” “Shovels and Dirt,” and “We Don’t Know,” this show will be a memorable sing along.