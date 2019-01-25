Sound Bite: Dua Lipa, Chloe Lilac and Terror Jr

How is January almost over? Whether or not you made a New Year’s resolution, gave up on it in a week, or are still going strong, one thing we all have in common is that the last weekend of January 2019 requires an epic playlist. Along with a few new singles, there were a few pretty colorful music videos released this week. Terror Jr’s video for the song “Terrified” oozes old-school Hollywood glam, tinged with a twisted undercurrent. The duo have just released their debut album Unfortunately, Terror Jr and this dark, disco-light infused video is the perfect accompaniment. Powerhouse pop star Dua Lipa also released a music video for her newest single, “Swan Song.” The gritty visual precedes the Twentieth Century Fox February 14 film release of Alita: Battle Angel.

With singer Maggie Rogers’ debut album, Heard It In A Past Life, the ethereal singer brought her already released singles full-circle. The entire album offers a range of songs while somehow stringing them together as a complete story. Add new songs from Lauv (featuring Troye Sivan) and singer-songwriter Chloe Lilac and our Sound Bite for the last week in January is complete. See below for all five songs.

1. “I’m So Tired” by Lauv ft. Troye Sivan

Apparently Lauv is tired of love songs, but we are not tired of him at all. After loveable hits like “I Like Me Better” and “There’s No Way” featuring Julia Michaels, Lauv recruited Troye Sivan to create the anti-love song. “I’m So Tired” is a danceable break-up track with a captivating juxtaposition between the up-tempo beat and the melancholic lyrics. This is the last song Lauv will release until his debut album is ready.

2. “Swan Song” by Dua Lipa

Grammy nominated pop sensation Dua Lipa shows off her deeply powerful vocals on “Swan Song,” along with her creative versatility with the accompanying video. The song will be featured in the upcoming film Alita: Battle Angel and tells the story of a girl on the journey to realize her full potential. It’s clear in this video that Lipa is well on her way to discovering her full artistic ability.

3. “Terrified” by Terror Jr

Yes, there was a rumor that Terror Jr was fronted by Kylie Jenner. Thankfully for us, Terror Jr is fronted by Lisa Vitale, a breathy vocalist with a sharp tongue. Terror Jr released their debut album Unfortunately, Terror this week and with it came their newest video for the song “Terrified.” Maintaining the duo’s fluorescent aesthetic, the video features Vitale in a glamorous setting, cloaked in retro vibes, but with some weird elements sprinkled throughout. The song is both catchy and haunting, one of my favorite combinations.

4. “Manic Pixie Dream” by Chloe Lilac

The sultry sounds of this Brooklyn-native transport listeners to a daydream of Lana Del Rey-esque pop, complete with a narrative drenched in heartbreak. Lilac announced that her debut EP will be out March 8 and with it, the title track: “Manic Pixie Dream.” The song entertains the expectations for certain women to be a specific type of “dream girl” as opposed to a human being with complex thoughts. Lilac’s first show of 2019 will be headlining Neon Gold’s renowned ‘Popshop’ showcase in Brooklyn at Baby’s All Right.

5. “Overnight” by Maggie Rogers

The pulsating beat in this track stands out on Maggie Rogers’ debut album Heard It In A Past Life but her knowing chorus is what really hits home. “Overnight” is romantic and loving but also a song about strength. Being able to walk away from someone after being hurt can be difficult, and Maggie Rogers croons about it in such a delicate and simultaneously refreshing way.