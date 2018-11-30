Sound Bite: Clean Bandit, SHEARE and Pale Waves

If you’re preparing for a weekend of holiday shopping or hibernating from the cold, think again. There is music to be heard and you are going to want to be standing for it. Followed by dancing. Or just standing–that is a better stance for some people. This week’s new music includes a list of collaborations between pop singers, electronic producers, folk-pop bands and more. Blending genres and combining sounds has led to some of the most unique and unforgettable songs in music, and it allows for the artists to truly get out of their comfort zones. Producer trio Cheat Codes created your next Saturday night anthem featuring Kim Petras that we cannot turn off. Meanwhile, Clean Bandit remixed their own song “Playboy Style” with the help of Charli XCX and Bhad Bhabie. A new original track from Brooklyn-based artist SHEARE offers us a little insight into his personal heartbreak with the pop-centric single “Copenhagen” and the eyeliner-clad Pale Waves surprised us with a glittery cover of Taylor Swift’s “22.”

For brilliant beats mixed with strong vocals and captivating videos, see below for our top five new song’s from this week.

1. “Feeling of Falling” by Cheat Codes ft. Kim Petras

Electric trio Cheat Codes have teamed up with some pretty epic pop stars in the past (Demi Lovato, Little Mix) to create genre-bending bangers. Their newest single featuring Kim Petras is no different. “Feeling of Falling” is a dynamic song with ups and downs, which according to Matt Russell of Cheat Codes, is similar to the inspiration behind the lyrics. “The feeling of falling in love is great but it’s hard not to think about or compare it to past experiences of heart break. It puts you in a really vulnerable place. It can be the best thing but also the worst,” Russell says of the new song.

2. “Crazy Love” by Future Animals ft. Lukas Graham

Musical collaborations are quickly becoming the best way to create more experimental sounds and unexpected hits. Danish production duo Future Animals released their debut single back in 2017 and now, have teamed up with fellow Danes, Lukas Graham. Taking things one step further, the video for “Crazy Love” stars Mani Love of the Harlem Globetrotters and Freakabritt, known for performing with Miley Cyrus. The meeting of unique styles and personalities makes for an epic showing of talent.

3. “Playboy Style” by Clean Bandit ft. Charli XCX & Bhad Bhabie

Following Clean Bandit’s most recent single “Baby” featuring Marina & Luis Fonsi, the Grammy Award-winning trio joined forces with pop darling Charli XCX and rapper Bhad Bhabie to create a sultry new version of “Playboy Style.” The collab offers a bright and intense drumbeat with a rhythmic vibe to it. The integration of Charli XCX’s powerful vocals and Bhad Bhabie’s reggae feel adds the perfect amount of texture to the song.

4. “Copenhagen” by SHEARE

Ever the social media starlet, SHEARE has been teasing his Instagram followers for the past few weeks with sneak peeks at his latest single, “Copenhagen.” The song tells the tale of youthful romance and inevitable heartbreak that feels like it could actually be the plot to the latest Netflix Original, and we’re into it. The singer’s vocals dance throughout the pop-focused track in an effortless way while offering intricate moments hidden throughout.

5. “22” by Pale Waves

There hasn’t really been a time when we weren’t obsessed with this dreamy pop outfit. But then they covered Taylor Swift’s “22” and we realized they can truly do no wrong. By taking a hugely celebrated pop anthem and reimagining it starring their signature sound, Pale Waves have reinforced that they are in fact, a musical force to be reckoned with. With a confident sense of self, this band is able to transcend far beyond their own songs.

Main Photo Credit: Rita Zimmermann