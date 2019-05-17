Sound Bite: Charli XCX, Hatchie and DJ Khaled

FINALLY, the weekend is here and we can let loose. Or, maybe you’ve been letting loose this whole week but now your worker bee friends can finally join you. This week we have new music from Charli XCX in the form of a collaboration with Lizzo. Lizzo aced her performances at Coachella this year and has been riding that wave ever since. This duo can do no wrong in our book.

Native New Yorker Ariana and the Rose came out with a cover of one of the most legendary pop songs ever, “Bye Bye Bye,” and she naturally put her own spin on it. The sensual and deliberate pace of her version of N*SYNC’s song is infectious and you can’t help but hang on her every word. DJ Khaled announced earlier this week that he would be releasing a song and video from his upcoming album that features Nipsey Hussle, and that the video was filmed just days before Hussle’s death. There is an emotional connection to this track for the music community as a whole, and DJ Khaled is paying respect to his friend and collaborator in the best way possible.

With new music from Australian singer Hatchie and a collab between Passion Pit and Galantis, this week’s Sound Bite is complete. See below for all five songs.

1. “Blame It On Your Love” by Charli XCX feat. Lizzo

The latest banger from pop songstress Charli XCX is actually a reworked version of her song “Track 10,” that was featured on her latest collection of music, Pop 2. For this version, Charli enlisted the help of powerhouse vocalist Lizzo and added a groovier vibe to the song. Perhaps this means we might just see an album from Charli later this year.

2. “Obsessed” by Hatchie

Australian darling Hatchie is gearing up to release her debut album, Keepsake, on June 21. Ahead of the album’s release, the singer has unveiled a new single with an accompanying music video. “Obsessed” is dreamy and drips with nostalgia. The video features footage from tour, offering candid insight into Hatchie’s lifestyle.

3. “Bye Bye Bye” by Ariana and the Rose

As boy bands are making a return to the forefront of pop culture (read: BTS), one glittery songstress has decided to turn the tables and cover one of the most iconic pop hits from the beloved boyband, N*SYNC. Ariana and the Rose has transformed the song into a passionate ballad with a spotlight on her powerful and patient vocals.

4. “Higher” by DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle

In an emotional Instagram post, DJ Khaled shared that the video for his new single “Higher” was filmed just days before the death of Nipsey Hussle. The song is included on DJ Khaled’s latest album, Father of Asahd, and features singer John Legend as well as Nipsey Hussle. All proceeds from “Higher” will be donated to Nipsey’s children.

5. “I Found U” by Passion Pit ft. Galantis

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Passion Pit’s debut album, Manners, frontman Michael Angelakos has returned from his hiatus due to mental health reasons and is seemingly better than ever. “I Found U” is an electric track with a dance-centric vibe that blends seamlessly with the bright sound that Passion Pit is celebrated for. With a newly released set at this summer’s Firefly Music Festival, we are excited to see what Passion Pit has in store for the live show.