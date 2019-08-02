Sound Bite: Chance the Rapper, Liam Gallagher, and Lowen

Instead of feeling down about it already being August, let’s celebrate that it is still summer, and that means we still have time to savor the warm weather, enjoy all the chic rooftops, and listen to some summertime bops. This week’s Sound Bite features a couple of epic new songs from rap phenom Chance the Rapper, soulful songstress Dinah Jane (formerly of Fifth Harmony), and Brazilian superstar Pabllo Vittar. With some special guests featured, these artists have proved that they are creative collaborators and serious powerhouses.

New music from Liam Gallagher shows audiences the more reflective and vulnerable side to the former Oasis frontman. The honest lyrics and crisp acoustic guitar allow Gallagher to really shine. Finally, we have the latest release from newcomer Lowen, which is rich in emotional layers and features an explosive narrative. The story Lowen tells is delicate and intimate while her vocals prove her strength.

See below for all five of our favorite songs from this week.

1. “Flash Pose” by Pabllo Vittar feat. Charli XCX

Latin American powerhouse Pabllo Vittar teamed up with pop darling Charli XCX to create a dance floor banger that you won’t be able to sit still during. “Flash Pose” is an effortless party song made for a high-energy night out. Prepare to strike a pose.

2. “Morning, Mourning” by Lowen

Singer Lowen basically spills her heart on “Morning, Mourning.” From losing her first love to meeting and falling in love with her current wife, Lowen endures all of the emotions from her past again through her latest single. Lyrics like ‘Swimming in the new beginning/Drowning in the tears of the one before ya’ showcase Lowen’s rollercoaster of feelings over the ending of one relationship and the beginning of another. Her raw words and impenetrable voice are testaments to the strength of this artist.

3. “Once” by Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher has become synonymous with explosive social media reactions and of course the iconic songs from his former band Oasis. Gallagher’s third song off his upcoming album Why Me? Why Not? (due September 20) offers a reflective and honest outlook from the singer. With lyrics like, “It was easier to have fun back when we had nothing” and the strums of an acoustic guitar, Gallagher’s nostalgia is palpable on “Once.”

4. “SZNS” by Dinah Jane featuring A Boogie With Da Hoodie

Written nearly a year ago, Dinah Jane postponed the release of “SZNS” until after her debut solo single, “Bottled Up.” This new song feels like a stronger and more powerful Jane, with vocals that ooze an R&B vibe, plus a stellar falsetto. “SZNS” features rapper A Boogie With Da Hoodie, adding even more dimension to this soulful track.

5. “Roo” by Chance the Rapper feat. Taylor Bennett and CocoRosie

The Twitterverse freaked out for a few hours on July 26 when Chance the Rapper’s long-awaited debut album has not been released yet. But, by the afternoon everyone was listening to The Big Day. The album is loaded with special guests but “Roo” is especially epic with Chance’s younger brother Taylor Bennett featured on it. The song puts family at the forefront as well as showcases the clever talents of the Bennett brothers. With sharp lyrics from both rappers and a symbolic feature from Sierra and Bianca Casady (CocoRosie), this track is a heavy hitter.