With all the great music that came out this week, choosing our five favorite songs wasn’t easy. We couldn’t ignore Cardi B’s new impassioned track “Be Careful,” rumored to be about her fiancé Offset’s alleged infidelity. That feeling of lost love continued on into singer-songwriter Lauv’s “Chasing Fire” and sister duo Chloe x Halle’s “Happy Without You,” both of which reflect on failed relationships. From emotionally powerful lyrics to sweater-weather sounds, this week’s musical releases gave us all the feels—just what we needed for a rainy New York City day like today.

Discover all of our top five new releases from this week below.

1. “Nostalgia” by MØ

MØ released her first new music of 2018 through a lyric video featuring a collage of childhood photos curated by our favorite Danish rockstar‘s parents. “Nostalgia” is her first release since 2017’s When I Was Young EP, giving us a much more intimate look at the singer, compared to her past party anthems like “Lean On” and “Final Song.”

2. “Chasing Fire” by Lauv

The native New Yorker has released a follow up to his platinum hit “I Like Me Better,” and he has solidified his position as our top hopeless romantic crooner. “It’s about fighting for something that’s already over. It’s the beginning of the end. It’s desperation. It’s grand. But it’s hopeless,” Lauv says of the passionate banger.

3. “Happy Without Me” by Chloe x Halle

With their performance of “Happy Without Me” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, sisters Chloe x Halle truly showcased their soulful talents. The track, off the duo’s recently released debut album The Kids Are Alright, taps rapper Joey Bada$$, who perfectly compliments sisters’ emotional lyrics.

4. “My Name Is Mars” by Capital Cities

The guys behind the radio sensation “Safe and Sound” are back and dripping in funky beats and psychedelic graphics with their lyric video for “My Name Is Mars,” a reference to the Roman god of war. As an homage to fans, the pair crowdsourced from users of the image editing platform PicsArt to create on the lyric video’s mesmerizing effects.

5. “Be Careful” by Cardi B

The badass babe behind “Bodak Yellow” is back with a new track off her forthcoming debut album, Invasion of Privacy, available April 6. Cardi B is celebrated for her unorthodox rapping style and she does not disappoint on “Be Careful.” With a raw, unadulterated voice, Cardi explicitly warns her fiancé Offset to “be careful” regarding his alleged infidelity. Seriously, be careful, Offset.