We wanted to find some epic bangers to make up the soundtrack to your Memorial Day weekend vacation, celebration or backyard barbecue. Whether you’re inviting your extended family over, coworkers or your closest friends, these tracks will excite and inspire you to celebrate the unofficial start of summer. From the viral sensation BTS, we have a record-breaking hit “Fake Love” that you will undoubtedly be singing along to by the first chorus. If you’re looking for more rock and roll vibes, James Bay’s new album Electric Light is giving us intense guitars and even more intense vocals. For a late-night dance floor party, turn up the volume on Michael Blume‘s new track “R U Mad” and become transported to your own world. See below for all of our top five favorite new releases from the week.

1. “Solo” by Clean Bandit featuring Demi Lovato

The Grammy award-winning trio Clean Bandit has teamed up with powerhouse vocalist Demi Lovato on this self-empowered song. Focusing on self-love and appreciation, the song focuses on how difficult it can be to be “solo” but in the end, it is inspiring and can encourage you to be a stronger version of yourself.

2. “Fake Love” by BTS

The seven-member K-pop boy band has officially taken over as the latest sensation. Following an epic performance of their newest single “Fake Love” at the Billboard Music Awards, they have been confirmed as having the biggest 24-hour debut of 2018. The video for “Fake Love” received 35.9 million hits on YouTube in the first day. The song is beyond catchy and to be honest, these boys are adorable.

3. “R U Mad” by Michael Blume

We first fell in love with Michael Blume at 2017’s Gov Ball, when his anthems like “Colors” and “Manufactured Love” pulled hard at our heartstrings. With his new single, Blume is not holding anything back while provocatively expressing, “Are you mad that I’m gay?” The song is a confident dance banger that emphasizes Blume’s stance on equality and opposition to oppression. We want to get sweaty to this track and let it out all.

4. “Screws” by DREAMERS

The L.A.-via Brooklyn trio DREAMERS are back with a sexy frenzy of high-energy beats and passionate lyrics. The single comes with the announcement of the band’s upcoming EP due early summer. From “Screws,” we sense a perfect combination of dark energy and passionate romanticism. Frontman Nick Wold describes the say as, “a tortured love song about losing your mind.”

5. “Wasted On Each Other” by James Bay

With the release of Bay’s second album Electric Light, this 27-year-old English singer-songwriter has evolved into a bolder, more electric artist. On “Wasted On Each Other,” we can hear that Bay is more of a rockstar than ever while maintaining his romantic lyrical tendencies.

Main image credit: Rita Zimmermann