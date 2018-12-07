Sound Bite: Benny Blanco, Chloe Lilac and Amber Run

With all of the end of year Spotify recaps, it’s pretty obvious that some of us have a specific type of music we prefer. To be honest, my top songs were all from the same artist. Unless you are an avid music archaeologist, it can be difficult to discover truly new artists that exist outside of your typical realm. It becomes increasingly more difficult when you are bombarded with so many specially-curated-for-you playlists like “Discover Weekly” and “Because you listened to…”.

My question is, what if I want to broaden my arguably already vast encyclopedia of music? What if I want to go nuts and find a cool new metal band or the next Cyndi Lauper?

You don’t know me, Spotify. You don’t know what I want.

A few weeks ago DJ Cassidy poetically told me that he believes we are living in an age of discovery. People want to find new artists, songs and sounds. So, let’s treat this week’s Sound Bite as your new and improved Spotify “Discover Weekly” playlist, complete with songs from Benny Blanco, newcomer Chloe Lilac, Amber Run and other artists that are just waiting for you to discover. See below for our top five favorite songs this week.

1. “Roses” by Benny Blanco ft. Juice WRLD and Brendon Urie

Award-winning producer Benny Blanco has unveiled his debut album Friends Keep Secrets today, making “Roses” the last single released. As a mega-collaborator, Blanco has worked with hundreds of singers, rappers, writers and other creatives. On this song, he tapped rapper Juice WRLD and powerhouse pop vocalist Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. There’s a dark-yet-playful vibe to the song that is reminiscent of Post Malone’s style, making us super intrigued to listen to the rest of Friends Keep Secrets.

2. “Your Name” by Plested

This seemingly “new” singer-songwriter just released his debut project titled ‘First and Foremost,’ featuring the catchy single “Your Name.” The twist here is that Plested has actually worked behind-the-scenes for years, writing for the likes of Zayn Malik and Little Mix. As an artist in his own right, this young talent creates guitar-focused music supported by his melodic vocals.

3. “Heaven” by Big Wild

As a Pandora Artist to Watch for 2019, Big Wild is carving his own path through the sea of rising producers. On his latest track, “Heaven,” off of his upcoming debut album Superdream, Big Wild features his own vocals and a passionate beat. The song truly showcases the range of talent and variety of sound that Big Wild is capable of.

4. “Heartbreak City” by Chloe Lilac

Brooklyn-based songstress Chloe Lilac has emotional and captivating vocals that evoke feelings of the past. There’s nostalgia and a bit of melancholy in Lilac’s music that is clear on “Heartbreak City.” Lilac released the song in a bundle with two b-sides, making “Heart Break City” the star of the show, and we’re jamming to it. Lilac just wrapped touring with Charlotte Lawrence and will be on the road with Sasha Sloan for select dates.

5. “Carousel” by Amber Run

These rockers have been featured on shows like Pretty Little Liars and Outlanders. Their first two albums were released to major praise, but have even higher expectations for their third album, set to drop in mid-2019. There is a powerful rock and roll energy on “Carousel,” similar to Kodaline with traces of Icelandic rock band Kaleo. The band has recently embarked on their first ever North American tour.

Main photo credit: Matt Adam