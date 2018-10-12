Sound Bite: Austin City Limits

If you’re heading to the live music mecca of the United States this weekend, you’re most likely on your way to experience the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival. Austin, Texas has long been celebrated for its vibrant culture and dedication to the arts, especially music. From SXSW in the spring to the endless live music venues sprinkled along East 6th Street, Austin celebrates life through sound all year round, culminating in two weekends of Austin City Limits fest. With a 2018 bill boasting Paul McCartney, Metallica, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, The National and more, there is definitely a wide range of artistry captured at the festival. With such an extensive lineup, we understand there can be some anxiety when it comes to mapping out your daily schedule. Fear not, festival goers! See below for our top five artists (who are not headlining) to help you fill out your daytime schedule at ACL this weekend.

1. Alice Merton on Friday, October 12 at 12:00pm on the Honda stage.

Start the weekend off with some jams from this Germany-born doe-eyed singer-songwriter. With a new single called “Why So Serious,” off her upcoming debut album, Merton is aiming to spread positivity with an innocent pop-sensibility.

2. Japanese Breakfast on Saturday, October 13 at 3:30pm on the Barton Springs stage.

During her performance at ACL last weekend, Michelle Zauner, otherwise known as Japanese Breakfast, proved she is a force to be reckoned with. With haunting vocals and a retro edge, Zauner exudes glittery pop vibes with a sparkly attitude. Her late afternoon set is the perfect sound to guide you into the evening at ACL.

3. Marian Hill on Saturday, October 13 at 5:30pm on the Barton Springs stage.

With a new album Unusual released earlier this year, the electro-pop-who-knows-what-a-genre-is-anymore duo sound stronger than ever. The Brooklyn-based pair fuse captivating vocals with saxophone and bright beats to truly steal the attention of an audience. It goes without saying that this will be a must-see set in Austin.

4. Yungblud on Sunday, October 14 at 1:00pm on the Homeaway stage.

A politically outspoken renegade, this young Brit is on the rise and is coming in hot. With his debut album, 21st Century Liability, Yungblud offers his views on our society today across the globe, and leaves nothing left unsaid. His live sets can get rowdy and will absolutely give you an adrenaline rush.

5. Elle King on Sunday, October 14 at 3:00pm on the Homeaway stage.

You just can’t go to Texas without savoring a little bit of country. Elle King might not be completely country but with a banjo, bluesy bellows and charming twang, she is country enough for us. Plus, her initial hits “Ex’s & Oh’s” and “America’s Sweetheart” offer crowds an excellent sing-along moment.