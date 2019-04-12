Sound Bite: Artists to See at Coachella

And just like that, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has returned to Indio Valley. The belt bags, fringed tops and turquoise jewelry will be flooding the festival grounds this weekend (and next) but not without good reason. In its 19th year, the festival has become a true mecca for music and art lovers, offering stellar musical performances, impeccably curated art showcases and dozens of brand activations throughout the fest grounds.

For us, the music can make or break a festival experience. The headliners are always big ticket-sellers but keep your eyes moving down the bill and you might just find the next Halsey or The Killers. With Coachella boasting Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala (and a newly released performance by Kanye West’s Sunday Service), attendees can expect to be blown away by the talent. Below, we have our top five artists to see at Coachella 2019.

1. Lizzo

The Detroit native has been offering the world her no-filter bangers since 2013 with the release of her aptly named debut album, Lizzobangers. Since then, Lizzo has grown into a fierce performer, working with producer Ricky Reed to fine tune her vocals and her overall style. Lizzo’s album Cuz I Love You is due out April 19 so her Coachella performance will most likely be dripping in new material.

2. A R I Z O N A

This trio recently sold out the majority of venues on their North American headlining tour, on which Coachella is the first date. Since supporting Panic! At The Disco on their European tour, one can only assume that the band learned a few performance tricks from the masters. Their latest single “Find Someone” features DROELOE, who adds a definite upbeat festival feel to the track. When A R I Z O N A makes their Coachella debut, the beat will drop and the boys will leave it all on the stage.

3. Maggie Rogers

Witchy feminist rockstar. Maggie Rogers has catapulted into her role as this year’s most whimsical, badass and spirited artist almost as soon as her debut album I Heard It In a Past Life was released in January 2019. Rogers is a free being on stage, and encourages her audiences to be just as free. These performances are a clear “no judgement” zone where new fans, old fans, and maybe fans can all savor the spiritual vibes of “Falling Water” and the dance party vibes of “Give a Little,” and everything in between. With the story of Rogers not being allowed to attend Coachella as a teen, she will be performing with vengeance. Do.Not.Miss.

4. Hop Along

5. Tierra Whack

Billie Eilish is a fan of Tierra Whack, so we are too. That’s not the only reason, but talent knows talent, right? In 2018 rapper Tierra Whack released her debut album Whack World that featured 15 songs, each exactly one minute long. In addition, each track had an accompanying video. Fast-forward to 2019 and Whack has released one single per week starting February 19, 2019 in honor of her self-described “Whack History Month.” The young artist’s creativity is undeniable and completely compliments her skills, making her a master at her craft. Whack’s Coachella performance will undoubtedly hold some surprises for audiences.