Sound Bite: Ariana Grande, Hippo Campus and Cher

From pop stars to new age boybands, it feels like today’s music sees no generational divide. This week we’ve been consumed by 2018’s favorite pop powerhouse, Ariana Grande, and her super sweet fourth album, Sweetener. But, at the same time, the most legendary diva Cher has offered up her expertise in the world of pop music. Cher is taking us back to 1975 with a cover of ABBA’s “SOS” and we are belting along (not nearly as well, but we can try…). Kim Petras, our newest pop star, has joined the ranks and with her song “All The Time,” has easily convinced us that pop music is universally lovable.

On the male front, we’re getting emotional with three-piece indie pop band LANY and getting even more introspective with Hippo Campus. See below for our top five favorite new songs from this week.

1. “All The Time” by Kim Petras

This pop songstress might not be your typical sugar-coated starlet, but she is definitely embracing her glittery sound. Petras offers bright, unapologetic pop sounds reminiscent of the early 90s, with clear inspiration from the likes of the original princess of pop, Britney Spears. “All The Time” welcomes listeners into a sparkly dance party that we don’t ever want to end.

2. “I Don’t Wanna Love You Anymore” by LANY

The boys of LANY have done it again. As the follow-up to “Thru These Tears,” the indie pop outfit has unveiled another heartbreaking synth-heavy hit. Frontman cries out, “How’d you change your mind just like that?” before the chorus crescendos into an anthemic chant of, “I don’t wanna love you anymore.” There is raw emotion coupled with catchy hooks, making this the perfect second single off the band’s upcoming album Malibu Nights.

3. “Bambi” by Hippo Campus

The title track off Hippo Campus’s upcoming sophomore album is melodic and sonically adventurous. The band admit that they made a decision to shift gears into a more vulnerable and emotionally-aware songwriting style for this track and the album. Frontman Jake Luppen says of the song, “The lyrics deal with the challenges of being a friend to those around you when your mental health is getting in the way.”

4. “Breathin” by Ariana Grande

The pint-sized powerhouse vocalist may have been in the headlines recently because of her somewhat hasty engagement to Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, but Grande’s fourth studio album Sweetener proves that despite how you feel about her personal life, she has some killer pipes. “Breathin” was apparently written about Grande’s anxiety and how she was feeling during a particularly stressful moment. Between the captivating vocals and the classic pop sensibility, this banger is urging us away from the work week into the weekend.

5. “SOS” by Cher

The Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award winning icon recently made an appearance in the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and with that, it was reconfirmed that Cher can do no wrong. Now, Cher is prepared to release Dancing Queen on September 28, an album of all ABBA hits. First up, we can rock out to “SOS.”

Main image credit: Pooneh Ghana