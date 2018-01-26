With the biggest night in music fast approaching, let’s take a moment to recognize the artists we truly cannot wait to see perform. The 60th Grammy Awards are slated for Sunday January 28th at Madison Square Garden in New York City, marking the first time the ceremony has been held outside of Los Angeles since 2003. For years, the award show has granted us some iconic performances including Lady Gaga’s 2017 collab with Metallica and the unforgettable 2010 acrobatic rendition of “Glitter in the Air” by Pink. The 2018 performers are all sure to impress but here are our top five picks that we can’t wait to watch.

1. Bruno Mars and Cardi B

We can only assume that this performance will be a retro throwback, in similar style to the video for “Finesse.” Bruno Mars is a Grammy veteran, boasting 27 career nominations and five wins. His past Grammy performances range from a Prince tribute to a flawless showing of his nominated hit, “That’s What I Like” in 2017. Accompanying Mars will be the show-stopping newcomer Cardi B, making her Grammy debut. With two nominations to her name and six for Mars, we can’t wait to see these two powerhouses in action.

2. Pink

After scaling the side of a building during her AMA performance, Pink has set the bar pretty high for herself, and we are confident she will deliver. The three-time Grammy winner is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for “What About Us,” a captivating track that makes us all want to be acrobatic dancers.

3. Elton John and Miley Cyrus

Since the recent announcement that Elton John will no longer be touring, we are prepared to savor every last performance he delivers. The musical legend will team up with pop sensation Miley Cyrus who has recently rediscovered her country roots on her album Younger Now. With a more refined voice and mature style, we expect Cyrus to truly shine with Elton John on stage.

4. Childish Gambino

With five Grammy nominations this year, Donald Glover is the night’s prince of R&B. His album Awaken, My Love! became an instant radio sensation in 2017 while Glover himself only delivered one live show–a headlining set at Governors Ball. If you were one of the lucky festivalgoers to catch his magical show, you can be sure his Grammy performance will be an unparalleled oasis of artistry.

5. Sam Smith

The six-time Grammy nominee released his sophomore album The Thrill of It All in November 2017, missing the cut-off for Grammy consideration. On the follow-up to his hugely successful debut album In the Lonely Hour, Smith has welcomed listeners into his musical whirlwind of emotions starting with songs like “Too Good at Goodbyes” and “Pray.” Needless to say, we’re prepared to be blown away when Smith takes the stage.

