Even as our shoot wraps up at 5 p.m.—after a very early call time—Sistine Stallone is filled with energy. And the 19-year-old model, daughter of actor Sylvester Stallone and model Jennifer Flavin, has reason to be excited. Just days before, she had moved to New York City to focus on her modeling career, already with a few major milestones under her belt including an appearance in LOVE’s Advent Calendar along with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and countless other powerhouse names.

Despite her upbringing in the entertainment industry, Stallone isn’t the kind of girl who leaves the house in a full face of makeup or hits all the latest boutique workout classes. She finds workout routines on Instagram and admits she still gets nervous on the red carpet. Although she has learned one major takeaway from growing up in front of the camera: “I should’ve never agreed to do matching dresses with my sisters on those red carpets,” she laughs.

As for what’s next in 2018, she says eagerly, “I don’t know, but I hope it’s my year. I want to do more runway. I’d love to see Victoria’s Secret again at the end of the year. I’m trying to have a few goals in mind.” As Stallone navigates what is sure to be a major year in her career, she plans to keep in mind her model mother’s biggest piece of advice: “‘Be kind to everyone.’ It’s so much easier to be nice to people,” says Stallone. “People don’t forget.”