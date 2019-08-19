This Music and Fashion Mogul’s Podcast Rocks

Over the phone, Scott Lipps is effortlessly cool and down-to-earth as he gets personal about his career milestones thus far including that time he was the drummer for Courtney Love’s band. To put it lightly, Lipps has accomplished a lot since founding One Management about 20 years ago in New York City. His thriving agency Lipps LA boasts an impressive roster of talent ranging from rapper Cardi B and meme queen Violet Benson of the @DaddyIssues_ Instagram account, to the first virtual CGI model. On top of all that, Lipps is chatting up major musicians on his weekly podcast Lipps Service with Scott Lipps.

Airing every Friday and on Dash Radio, the show features intimate and engaging conversations with artists from across the broad spectrum of music. In short, it’s a really fun listen for culture enthusiasts young and old. Past guests include Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Bryan Adams, Saweetie, Gavin Rossdale, Brody Jenner, Gene Simmons, and Randy Jackson—with many more in the works. Lipps is just getting warmed up.

What was your inspiration for the radio show?

To be honest, I really hadn’t heard of many shows talking about an artist’s journey from beginning to present. Like, how a musician or actor went from crafting their art in their parent’s house to playing stadiums or having sold out shows. I would listen to How I Built This on NPR and thought of it as a huge inspiration so some similar aspects about people’s paths are included in my show.

How have you seen the show evolve?

I did the first two or three episodes with co-hosts and I didn’t have a lot of experience with interviewing personalities. It all changed when I had my friend and neighbor Randy Jackson on the show. Besides being such a natural, he made for a great interview and that made my interview better. At that point, the heads of Dash Radio knew there was something there. I’m connected to a ton of artists and it made sense to put it into a show and podcast format.

What direction do you see podcasts and your show going towards in the future?

It’s a very fast growing space. I feel like when you live in Los Angeles and are constantly in your car, almost everyone listens to podcasts. I can see a platform coming out one day that’s the like Netflix model for podcasts. Right now, I’m in talks with a great celebrity to co-host a show with in addition to my original show but that’s slated for the end of the year.

Who was your most memorable guest so far?

Anthony Kiedis from the Red Hot Chili Peppers was fun and we’re friends. I respect him and his music immensely and he rarely does press. Also, I got the chance to interview David Lee Roth from Van Halen who also rarely does interviews and new generation artists like G-Eazy.

If you could interview any artist in the world (past or present) whom would you interview?

I guess I would probably have to say Robert Plant or Jimmy Page from the almighty Led Zeppelin as they are one of the greatest rock bands to ever live, if not the greatest. From a comedic stand point though, Larry David. I sometimes think some of the scenarios I’m in are very Curb Your Enthusiasm, so it would be like art imitating life.

