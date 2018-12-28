Sound Bite: New Year’s Eve Performers

Whether you’re ringing in the New Year in a super-chic bar like Rainbow Room in New York City or watching the ball drop from the comfort of your own home, there will be a ton of ear candy to savor throughout the night.

The annual broadcast, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, will air once again on December 31st with Jenny McCarthy as the correspondent from bustling Times Square. Since first airing in 1972 with host Dick Clark, the show has been proving itself to be a staple in our culture, especially for New Yorkers.

With a rockstar lineup of performers set to perform including Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Ella Mai, Foster the People and headliner Christina Aguilera, the evening is sure to be entertaining. With performers taking the stage all across the country, including a live set from Post Malone during his stop at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the 2019 show is one of the most expansive to-date. The New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air on December 31 starting at 8:00pm ET on ABC.

Here are our top five performers we’re amped to be ringing in 2019 with.

1. Skylar Grey

This singer-songwriter might be best known for her featured vocals on Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie” and songwriter on “Walk On Water,” but she is a force to be reckoned with in her own right. Skylar Grey offers a sophisticated style, powerful vocals matched by her evocative lyrics. Since touring with Eminem this past summer, Grey has definitely picked up a few tips from the legend and is ready to rock into 2019.

2. Post Malone

With an inked face and cigarette in hand, Post Malone might not be taken seriously to some listeners. But, the young artist has proved his talent time and time again. With his debut album, Beerbongs and Bentleys, Posty offers a genre-bending sound with a range of collaborators including 21 Savage, G-Eazy and Nicki Minaj. We can only hope there will be a couple star-studded guest appearances during Posty’s set. One of his song’s performed at his show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn will be broadcasted shortly after midnight, making it the first official television performance of 2019.

3. Halsey

Since wrapping her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom world tour in 2018, fans were not expecting new music from the raspy-voiced powerhouse performer. But in true Halsey form, she surprised everyone with her most vulnerable single yet, “Without Me.” Halsey’s live shows are always well-rehearsed with captivating and cool dance moves, and awe-inspiring vocals. As an east coaster at heart, you can be sure Halsey will show up big on stage in Times Square.

4. Kelsea Ballerini

The recent Chainsmokers collaborator has successfully transitioned from her typical country sound to a more pop-centric vibe. Ballerini has had a wild year and with her second Grammy nomination to-date, the singer has a lot to look forward to in 2019. Her bright voice and show-stopping stage presence will make for a must-watch NYE performance in Hollywood.

5. Florida Georgia Line

For years, this badass duo has been delivering hit after hit. There is a cool juxtaposition between their anthemic choruses and rugged style. From leather pants to red cups presumably filled with whiskey, the on-stage vibe is always electric and definitely spirited.

