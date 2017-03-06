Dust off your dancing shoes; on March 16th the Tibet House will celebrate the 80th birthday of American composer Philip Glass at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The evening will also honor 30 years of Tibet House U.S., the non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of Tibetan culture, founded by Glass alongside Richard Gere and Columbia University professor Robert Thurman.

The benefit concert will feature Grammy-winning musicians Alabama Shakes and Ben Harper, as well as Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson, Iggy Pop, New Order’s Bernard Sumner, Phil Cunningham and Tom Chapman, Patti Smith and her Band, Sufjan Stevens, Tenzin Choegyal and Jesse Paris Smith, Scorchio Quartet and Lavinia Meijer. Honorary chairpersons including Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Chuck Close will also make appearances.

And to cap off a beautiful evening of world-renowned music, the gala will provide for the perfect opportunity to mingle with both musical performers and New York society. Tickets for the gala packages start at $500 per person, and include prime concert tickets and an elegant dinner reception.

To purchase tickets visit tibethouse.us.

Main photo credit: Tracy Ketcher