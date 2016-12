View the gallery

As the age-old saying goes, “you’re only as good as the company you keep.” These sentiments are especially true here at DuJour, where our friends and peers across all industries are often our go-to sources for the type of important, insider access and information we strive to deliver day in and day out. Herewith, some of the one-of-a-kind personalities—from hospitality and real estate execs to fashion designers to rising tech titans—that are on our radar (and should be on yours, too).