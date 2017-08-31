With three Grammy wins and over six million albums sold in the United States, the five-piece a cappella group Pentatonix needs no introduction. But two members of the groundbreaking quintet, Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi, have emerged separately in 2013 as Superfruit – the duo’s musical side-hustle and YouTube channel – with a deluxe EP, Future Friends – Part II, coming out on September 15.

Hoying and Grassi started the side project with the hope of doing something a little different and, perhaps, a little raunchier. “We made our own YouTube channel to showcase our friendship and it turned into this hyper-musical, super energetic thing. It feels like it’s limitless,” Grassi says. “It’s like the gay best friend sort of thing but you’re watching two people who truly enjoy each other’s company, have endless inside jokes and can be totally comfortable with each other.”

With new content – a mix of music videos and comedic vlogs – uploaded weekly, Superfruit’s YouTube following has escalated to 2.5 million subscribers. But, Hoying admits that creating fresh, weekly videos that meet their standards can be challenging. “We find ourselves falling into the same cycle humor-wise. It gets a little repetitive and then we’re feeling like we’re not delivering the best possible content,” he explains. Grassi adds that when in doubt, they return to the music. “We’ve always wanted to do just pop music, that’s what Scotty and I are best at,” he says. “[But the channel has] been such an eye-opening experience, full of exploration and creative control.”

Like Future Friends – Part I, Part II will showcase Hoying and Grassi’s infectious chemistry – with some added sophistication. “It’s very upbeat and has a lot of personality but I think we get a lot bolder with the production on Part II,” Hoying says. “Personally, I think the songwriting is better. I think the lyrics are more emotional and a little bit darker. The production is still really upbeat though, so it’s a cool dichotomy,” he adds.

With Superfruit’s powerhouse vocals and multiplatinum pedigree, they may have been destined for success since the start. But, Grassi says, the most important thing is that the music makes listeners relate and feel good – a cue they take from artists like Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Beyonce. “When I watch a pop star, I want to have my breath taken away,” Hoying says. “I want to be like, ‘Wow, they are doing things that no one else can do.’” With talent and energy like theirs, it’s safe to say Superfruit is unlike anyone else.