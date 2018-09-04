Spend a Weekend With The Makers of Pitchfork

With summer winding down and all your major music festivals far behind you, look to September for something new. Expectations for music festivals have skyrocketed in the past year, with most fests now including platinum ticket options, Ferris Wheels and even IV drips to help you make it through the weekend. Though those perks are great, festivalgoers are really looking for an elevated food and drink experience. No one is willing to settle for a Coors Light beer tent and a sad taco truck any longer. Since food and drink options have risen to the top of attendee’s wish lists, right next to the intrigue of the IV drip because those things are simply cool, allow us to introduce you to your new favorite New York City fest.

From the creators of Pitchfork comes OctFest, a two-day event to be held on September 8 and 9 this year. The second annual craft beer, food and music festival will offer 90 breweries to choose from with over 300 beers to sample. Held on Governors Island in New York City, OctFest caters to the culturally curious; those who want to experience a range of flavors from food and drink to music. October is a website that caters to the spirited readers looking to savor every last drop of the good life. In collaboration between Pitchfork and Anheuser-Busch InBev, October shares all sides to beer culture through essays, travels and events like OctFest.

Adam Krefman, Senior Director of Festivals & Activations for Pitchfork says that between the music from Pitchfork and the food lineup curated by Bon Appétit, “I’m not sure there really is an analogous festival in New York City.” With a focus on celebrating culture, the fest will have two of just 16 Master Cicerones (beer experts) in the world available at the festival to educate and inspire attendees through tastings.

The move to Governors Island this year was to create a larger arena for OctFest, including additional brewery tents, a second stage and other activations. “There will be plenty to explore, from vinyl shopping to a craft fair, and more. It’ll be a nice weekend in the park,” Krefman says.

Krefman highlights that as far as the music lineup goes, Pitchfork’s music booker, Seth Dodson, worked hard to create a dynamic and diverse bill for this year’s fest. “Saturday leans toward forward-thinking R&B and hip-hop with Vince Staples, Saba, and Standing on the Corner. Sunday showcases a few legends, namely Nile Rodgers, Yo La Tengo, and the Flaming Lips,” Krefman says. He adds that there is an effort made to challenge people a bit by booking acts next to each other than you might not see anywhere else. “When it all works right, people come with an open mind and learn about something new.”

With a lineup featuring a range of artists, it is important to note that OctFest has incorporated a 50/50 gender split between performers, making it a true outlier in today’s festival circuit.

With standards (rightfully) raised in the music festival community, Krefman suggests that ahead of any fest, potential attendees may ask themselves, Do I have to drink watery beer and eat funnel cakes among 100,000 people just to see some good music? At OctFest, you will forgo those letdowns and instead, indulge in the good life.

Head to OctFest on September 8 and 9 to taste beer from award-winning craft breweries like Rogue Ales, Bogota Beer Co., and Boxing Cat Brewery. Choose from New York City culinary staples like Roberta’s, Sweet Chick and Mission Chinese Food. Lastly, take in some epic performances from Jeff Tweedy, Vagabon, Girlpool and more.

Tickets are on sale now at OctFest.co.