Aussie artist Meg Mac is preparing for a national tour following the release of her highly anticipated debut album Low Blows on July 14th. From being named Triple J’s Unearthed artist of the year in 2014 to having her tunes showcased on the hit television shows GIRLS and Grace and Frankie to touring with D’Angelo, Meg is ready for people to listen up.

“My songwriting is very personal. A lot of the songs on my album were written when I started traveling and touring overseas for the first time,” she says of the tracks included on Low Blows. “The album covers a lot of things I have been dealing with and struggling with. One song is about my experience living in an apartment in Brooklyn and hearing everyone living around me. It was fascinating,” she adds.

The Melbourne-born singer-songwriter has recently started teaching herself how to play the guitar, after being inspired by the Electric Lady in New York City. “I’ve always written everything at the piano,” Meg says. “I was working on the album at the Electric Lady and I picked out my first electric guitar and have been obsessed ever since!”

The young performer recorded most of the album in Texas and mixed it in New York City, but her heart still resides in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia. Here, she dishes on her favorite thrift stores, local restaurants and outdoor parks in her original stomping grounds.

Cup of Joe: Smith St Alimentari. It’s my local and there’s a spot out the back where you can sit with a garden gnome.

Power Lunch: South of Johnston. I like to have breakfast for my lunch – always eggs.

Cocktail Hour: Nighthawks is my local – cider

Retail Therapy: I like to go to the op-shops (thrift shops) I’ve got lamps, books, records, clothes. It depends what I feel like rummaging through – but I usually find something to spend $2 on.

Field Trip: Cinema Nova, Carlton. Monday nights $9 movie tickets!

Date Night: UberEATS. This sounds very sad but when it gets real cold in Melbourne it’s nice to stay inside.

Don’t Miss: Fitzroy Gardens. I think this is the nicest park to be in in Melbourne.

Hidden Gem: Vintage Garage. I have found most of my favourite things to wear on stage here. All vintage.