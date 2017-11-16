Celebrated for her role on the Freeform drama Chasing Life (and her comedic charm as a guest star on Comedy Central’s Drunk History) El Paso-born actress Jessica Meraz is an insatiable young talent. And now the actress joins the cast of TNT’s hit drama series Major Crimes as Detective Camila Paige, a character who is struggling financially and emotionally following the death of her parents.

Major Crimes first aired in 2012 as a continuation spin-off of The Closer and now in its sixth and final season, the show will look to wrap up its suspenseful storylines. “There’s action, suspense and heartbreak,” Meraz says of the final season. “Really, the writers hit it out of the park. They’re giving the fans everything they could hope for and more.” Meraz says that the process of joining such a dramatic television show was “really fun and really different.” The actress grew up in Texas with a close-knit family, so she’s still very much connected to the small town and makes a point to go back as much as she can. “I visit very often, almost once every six weeks. It’s definitely shaped me in every way,” she admits.

Being given the opportunity to truly stretch her acting skills has been challenging but she appears to be thriving alongside a cast made up of Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey and Anthony Denison.

With Major Crimes underway, fans can also expect to see Meraz tap into her sense of humor in the upcoming YouTube Red comedy series called Do You Want to See a Dead Body? starring alongside Terry Crews and Rob Huebel.

Photo Credit: The Riker Brothers