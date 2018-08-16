There is a unique relationship between artists and fans in music lately, where the boundaries are simply blurred. Between an artist’s social media presence and close-knit fan armies formed to celebrate the intricacies of the person behind the music, the relationship feels more intimate than ever. Listeners look for honest insight into an artist’s world through their music. It’s not uncommon to find solace from the chaos of their own personal worlds. Today’s artists are expected to allow listeners into their world while putting their own vulnerabilities in the spotlight–or the chorus of a song.

The indie-pop band lovelytheband first welcomed listeners into their world in 2017 with their anthem “Broken,” a song that captivated listeners with its complex and emotional lyrics backed by a glittery sound. The band recently released their debut album finding it hard to smile as a follow-up to their debut EP which featured the hits “Broken” and “These Are My Friends.”

“We’re just trying to fill the book of lovelytheband and include those important chapters that are needed,” frontman Mitchy Collins says of the album’s lengthy 16 songs. By including four tracks from the EP, Collins adds that they didn’t want to treat the EP as a separate entity, as it plays an important role in their journey. There is a consistent message throughout the album regarding self-acceptance and self-empowerment, even if that means struggling for a bit.

“I had a lot of emotional baggage I needed to get out,” Collins says of the band’s new music. “I touch on everything from my battles with depression, anxiety, girls I love who don’t love me back, the relationships that would’ve been perfect for me if I didn’t self-sabotage everything good in my life… everything.” Unpacking such a laundry list might sound heavy but guitarist Jordan Greenwald adds that by creating a brighter and more pop-driven sound to compliment the emotional lyrics allows the band to reach a wider audience. Collins adds, “I think the juxtaposition of the music is easier to digest.”

From festival crowd favorites like “coachella” to the simply sad “alone time,” there is always the underlying expression of support and understanding throughout lovelytheband’s music. “Hopefully listeners can find some solace knowing that they’re not alone in how they feel sometimes. People out there are feeling the same way regardless of their passage of life or what they do,” Collins says. “Everyone from the fry cook at McDonald’s to the biggest rockstar in the world could all be getting the same headaches.”

With their first headlining tour underway, the band’s drummer Sam Price tells me that being able to see the fans give more and more each and every time they perform is the most rewarding feeling. But, of this tour he assures me, “It’s going to be the best lovelytheband show you’ve ever seen.”

So, in a chaotic world, turn your attention to the ear candy lovelytheband has offered and be prepared to feel a little less alone, less broken, and like these are your friends.