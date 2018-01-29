View the gallery

While the 2018 Grammys may have left many viewers and critics, as Solange would say, “weary of the ways of the world,” the show’s attendees had stamina to burn following the show’s broadcast last night. Despite her much-contested loss to Ed Sheeran for Best Pop Solo Performance, Kesha was all flower power after the show, showing up in a red gown and floral headgear to Sony Music’s party at the Whitney. Meanwhile, Sam Smith ditched his vestments for a forest-green Cerruti suit for Shinola Audio’s party at the Lower East Side’s PUBLIC Hotel, where Smith and boyfriend Brandon Flynn grinded to Grammy-winning DJ Mark Ronson.

Further downtown, Interscope’s Svedka-sponsored bash filled out restaurant-cum-nightlife den China Chalet, where Rita Ora, Diplo and Dua Lipa vamped amid white tablecloths and disco balls. But not to be outdone by the “Best New Artist” set, a flamboyantly top-hatted Erykah Badu spun until 3 a.m. for the likes of Quincy Jones and Dave Chappelle at Universal Music Group’s Spring Studios party. Name a more iconic trio, we’ll wait.

Click through the gallery for last night’s best photos.

Main image: Dave Chappelle (Grammy Award winner for the “Best Comedy Album), Quincy Jones and Erykah Badu attend Universal Music Group’s 2018 After Party © Getty Images