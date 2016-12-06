Whether you’re crossing your fingers for a return from Yeezus, Kanye West himself, or you’re preemptively laughing at what is sure to be a hilarious set by this year’s host James Corden, it is time for music’s biggest night. The 59th annual Grammy Music Awards nominees are in, and they’re as on-point as is the potential guest list we’re preemptively squealing about.

In preparation for the 2017 show, take a look at The Recording Academy’s picks for this year’s biggest categories and take a listen at the hits that have had everyone talking.

Album of the Year

1. “25” by Adele

2. “Lemonade” by Beyoncé

3. “Purpose” by Justin Bieber

4. “Views” by Drake

5. “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” by Sturgill Simpson

Record of the Year

1. “Hello” by Adele

2. “Formation” by Beyoncé

3. “7 Years” by Lukas Graham

4. “Work” by Rihanna featuring Drake

5. “Stressed Out” by Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year

1. ”Formation” by Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

2. “Hello” by Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

3. “I Took a Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

4. “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

5. “7 Years” by Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist

1. Kelsea Ballerini

2. The Chainsmokers

3. Chance the Rapper

4. Maren Morris

5. Anderson .Paak

Best Music Video

1. “Formation” by Beyoncé

2. “River” by Leon Bridges

3. “Up & Up” by Coldplay

4. “Gosh” by Jamie XX

5. “Upside Down & Inside Out” by OK Go

Best Music Film

1. “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead: Steve Aoki” by Justin Krook, video director; Brent Almond, Matt Colon, David Gelb, Ryan Kavanaugh, Happy Walters & Matthew Weaver, video producers

2. “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years” by Ron Howard, video director; Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Scott Pascucci & Nigel Sinclair, video producers

3. “Lemonade” by Beyoncé Knowles Carter & Kahlil Joseph, video directors; Beyoncé Knowles Carter, video producer

3. “The Music of Strangers” by Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble Morgan Neville, video director; Caitrin Rogers, video producer

4. “American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry” by George J. Flanigen IV, video director; John Burke & Lindsey Clark, video producers

The Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

