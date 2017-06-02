Chufy Expands Her Brand at Bergdorf Goodman

View the gallery

In her new Instagram-inspired book, Travels with Chufy: Confidential Destinations, you will find creative director Sofía Sanchez de Betak posing in agrarian-chic threads (think wool ponchos and linen gaucho pants) against exotic backdrops from Icelandic glaciers to the African outback. While Sanchez de Betak’s social media may personify an Anthropologie catalog, the travelogue, published by Assouline, showcases her own line of clothing, The Argentinian Collection by Chufy.

Last night, the Argentine influencer celebrated the dual launch of her book and clothing line at Bergdorf Goodman, where the line is exclusively sold. The cosmopolitan crowd, which included style editor Carlos Mota and model Constance Jablonski, filled out the department store’s third floor.

Spanning five continents and filling nearly 200 pages, the photos (largely captured by Sanchez de Betak herself, as well as her husband Alexandre, whom she wed in a gaucho-themed ceremony in 2014) are bound to inspire serious selfie envy.

Following the launch, Sofía and Alexandre brought the party back to their Soho loft for an intimate, internationally themed dinner party, where friends sipped Argentinian wine and sampled bite-sized Junior’s cheesecakes crowned with miniature flags.