Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Attend Art of Elysium Gala

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may have sat out the Golden Globes, but thankfully taco night didn’t define their whole weekend. On Saturday, the expectant couple graced arts charity Art of Elysium’s 11th annual Heaven gala, where Legend was the recipient of the 2018 Visionary Award for his contributions to the creative community.

A star-studded fundraiser supporting the charity’s mission to link actors and artists to hospitalized youth and other needy communities, the gala offered a do-gooding reprieve from to the industry’s politically charged awards show circuit. But even with the theme of “Love, Light, and Laughter,” black dominated on the red carpet, echoing the #TimesUp movement and adding a current of activism to the evening.

Inside the gala, housed in Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, guests like Rooney Mara, Shailene Woodley and Cole Sprouse enjoyed performances by Legend, Common, and 13-year-old wunderkind Grace VanderWaal. In the audience, mom-to-be Chrissy Teigen’s baby bump was front and center in a feathery Pamella Roland gown. And while she may have been biased, her glowing response to the night’s festivities – compared to her lukewarm reaction to the Golden Globes of yore – suggested she had no regrets about her weekend itinerary.

Main image: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the Art of Elysium presents John Legend’s HEAVEN. All images courtesy of Getty Images.