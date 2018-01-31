Before we get the satisfaction of a confirmed sequel, fans of Call Me by Your Name now have a way to stan one of today’s most impactful pieces of film.

Starting today, a signed and limited edition of the original Call Me by Your Name book will be available for purchase, exclusively on YOOX. The 100 limited-edition copies are signed by the director, Luca Guadagnino, whose film based on the book has received four Academy Award nominations, including “Best Picture,” along with the original author of the book, André Aciman.

This is yet another way in which today’s culture has shown an overwhelming support and desire for more from the Call Me by Your Name world. “I was just very gratified by the thought that something that did not exist, except in my head, finally is being watched by a thousand individuals sitting and many of them crying at the movie,” Aciman says of his book’s cinematic success. The limited edition book is also tucked inside a collector’s box, which includes printed photographs from the most profound scenes of the film and a signed and numbered Certificate of Authenticity. “The scene that I love the most in the film is the scene when Elio tells Oliver that he has feelings for him,” Aciman says. “It is very ambiguous and I wanted it ambiguous.”

This marks the first time that signed copies of the book (by the film’s director and author) will be available online by a global retailer. Each book retails for $108 each and is available for purchase here.