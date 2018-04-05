As the opening act for country superstars like Keith Urban and Blake Shelton, Illinois native Brett Eldredge has had a master-class in performing. Now, the happy-go-lucky singer-songwriter, who released his fourth studio album, Brett Eldredge, in late 2017, will have the opportunity to show what he’s learned on his first headlining tour. In addition to trademark charm and stage presence, his much-anticipated “The Long Way” tour, Eldredge says, will offer fans a more intimate side to him. “I want people to leave the show and know that I didn’t hold back one emotion,” he says. “I want them to feel like they just watched somebody pour every ounce of their heart on stage, and to take it home with them.”

As a songwriter at the core, Eldredge says he puts storytelling at the forefront of all of his music, allowing listeners to relate and feel a little less alone in their emotions. From the fun-loving “Somethin’ I’m Good At” to more intimate songs like “Cycles,” Eldredge takes his fans on a musical journey. “I want to take my time telling these stories. I’m excited to be able to slow it down a little bit in between playing the hits,” he says. “There’s going to be good flow,” he adds.

Eldredge emphasizes how much he’s learned from the greats about putting on a show, citing Keith Urban’s light show and Luke Brian’s pyrotechnics. But Eldredge says he’s excited to show fan’s his own unique style. “I want [the tour] to be something everybody is proud of and can look back on and say, ‘I’ll never forget how fun that was.’” he says.

The fun doesn’t come without a sacrifice, though. On preparing for “The Long Way” tour, the country singer says he’s been at the gym training incessantly. “I’m a fitness fanatic so I base a lot of my training on what I’m going to be doing on stage,” he says. In addition to his infectious excitement and Eldredge admittedly “sweating like crazy [and] running around the stage,” fans can expect to see a two-hour performance filled with emotions, personality and storytelling on this young supernova’s tour, starting April 5th.