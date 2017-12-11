View the gallery

In our collective post-Art Basel Miami Beach hangover, it’s time to assess the just-wrapped art fair’s most memorable moments. In addition to nearly 300 galleries representing thousands of artists, the annual bacchanal brought about a dazzling constellation of parties and pop-ups, including DuJour’s annual kick-off party. Jumpstarting the jam-packed week, DuJour partnered with WellNEST and the Confidante hotel to fete cover star Sofia Richie, who channeled Elizabeth Hurley in a black, safety-pinned mini dress.

Richie and her reality star boyfriend Scott Disick vied for the distinction of Lord and Lady of Art Basel with a well-documented marathon of social and artistic pursuits, from shopping for Basquiats to dining at Kardashian watering hole Sugar Factory. Elsewhere, emerging and established socialites were in full effect; Basel veteran Paris Hilton attended a private dinner for legendary celebrity photographer Johnny Pigozzi at the Faena’s penthouse hosted by Galerie Gmurzynska, while up-and-coming pop-artists the Kaplan twins (who rose to prominence with a meta, NSFW painting of Hilton’s infamous sex tape) spent their first Art Basel circuiting through Bombay Sapphire’s party with Artsy and Perrier Jouet’s Eden Ball, where Ellie Goulding performed in a parking garage for guests ranging from SoulCycle instructor Akin Akman to Princess Eugenie of York.

Generations collided when both Hilton and the Kaplans reemerged for Jeremy Scott’s Moschino party, an annual highlight supercharged this year with a performance by Cardi B before a crowd of cool kids like artist Chloe Wise and model Slick Woods. But the biggest coup came at Amex Platinum’s week-long takeover of the EDITION Hotel, which featured immersive art installations, and, as was teased prior to the event, a surprise musical performance. By all accounts, the build-up paid off when Drake took the stage on Thursday night to a packed crowd at the credit card’s pop-up compound designed by Virgil Abloh, delivering a performance that embodied Basel’s singular capacity for weaving together art, culture and commerce. “I’ll tell you, this was a very unique experience,” the rapper told the audience between songs, “So please make some noise for American Express for making it possible. This was nice!”