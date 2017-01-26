Behind the Exhibit: Jean-Paul Gaultier

This February 3rd and 4th, experience a provocative lingerie show while perusing vintage pieces you can actually buy. At this year’s Manhattan Vintage Show, the largest vintage clothing and accessory show in the country, Jean-Paul Gaultier lingerie-inspired styles will be on view in a show titled Jean-Paul Gaultier: Lingerie Through the Ages. Comprised of the former Hermès creative director’s lingerie-inspired apparel, the show will present Gaultier’s work alongside the vintage lingerie that inspired it.

Manhattan Vintage’s owner, David Ornstein, said of the upcoming show, “By now, it’s legend that Gaultier found inspiration in his grandmother’s closet. He was particularly fascinated with her corsets and other under garments. This exhibit will be an opportunity for attendees to see these early vintage lingerie pieces alongside Gaultier’s groundbreaking designs. We’re very excited to share this experience with the public.”

This showing of Gaultier’s work follows his international retrospective that drew millions of visitors across the globe. Titled The Fashion World of Jean Paul Gaultier: From the Sidewalk to the Catwalk, the show highlighted 175 ensembles and was the first-ever Grand Palais exhibition dedicated to a fashion designer. Gaultier has created provocative pieces for Madonna, Dita Von Teese and many other performers and has been nicknamed the fashion world’s “enfant terrible.”

Unlike the Gaultier retrospective, many of the Gaultier pieces on view at Manhattan Vintage’s Lingerie Through the Ages will be available to buy, contributed by vintage dealers like Daybreak Vintage, Cherry Vintage and James Veloria. Get more information on attending the show here.

The Manhattan Vintage Show

Friday, February 3rd (1pm to 8pm)

Saturday, February 4th (11am to 6pm)

Metropolitan Pavilion

125 West 18th Street