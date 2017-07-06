View the gallery

Through July 27 at Allouche Gallery in the Meatpacking District of New York City, the work of fourteen artists is on display in a group exhibition titled Girls of Summer.

The unique exhibition focuses on varying representations of femininity.

The collection of multi-media works range from paintings and prints to sculptures, photographs and collages. Similar to femininity, there are no boundaries or rules. The artists are free to express themselves in any way they choose, providing their own insight into the diverse representations of women in the art world.

With varying shapes, sizes, colors and attitudes, this exhibition offers viewers a peak into the robust world of femininity.

Featured artists include: Katrina Andry, b., Ray Caesar, FAILE, Nick Georgiou, John John Jesse, Rusudan Khizanishvili, Jessica Lichtenstein, Ryan McGinness, Masha Rudenko, Sorayama, Swoon, Jacques Villegle and Wang Keping.

Take a look through the gallery above for a sneak peak at some of the works included in Girls of Summer.

Allouche Gallery

82 Gansevoort Street New York, NY 10014