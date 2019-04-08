Taking on Paris, Milan and London Fashion Weeks

Have you ever tried to follow along with the complete chaos of fashion week in Milan, London and Paris? I’ve never done this before and I have to confess that I had my doubts. After three weeks of continuous travels and endless runway shows, I can say that achieving this was a challenging and equally exciting adventure.

10 or 15 fashion shows are not only an opportunity to be present at the center of the fashion scene, but the biggest challenge is to be inspired by all of the runway looks. You must put an effort into attempting to interpret the outfits in your own personal style and maintain your personal identity. I prefer the challenge of combining myself with the context of a runway show, according to an interpretative line that I have of that brand. So, in preparation for three fashion weeks, there were many outfits and luggage to organize. Of course I wanted to showcase my identity and my idea of beauty.

First, Paris, with all its beauty, did for me what I never imagined. The city seduced me by its charm and style so much so that I am already preparing to return. At the start of fashion week, I came dangerously close to missing the Balmain runway show due to a delayed private jet. Thanks to the pilot’s skill we arrived just in time for the start of the show in the Espace Champerret Hall in Paris.

With the great Karl Lagerfeld gone, I feel like looking at Philipp Plein as the next Lagerfeld of fashion and, even if this is only my impression, I think he can really become the future Chanel of the next generation. The triumph of patent-leather in all its forms have struck me a lot and, even if in the air you can feel that something is changing, I can not help but emphasize that his skill has reached levels of great artistry.

Next, I attended the fantastic show of Issey Miyake that took place within a school, which was an incredible setting for a colorful and fun parade where the female body featured the geometries and colors of Japan. A great exercise in happy minimalism applied to fashion that we could hardly have seen in Milan. Issey Miyake gave me a moment of pure creativity that I probably won’t be able to wear but that showed me a way to explore.

Andreas Kronthaler’s fashion show for Vivienne Westwood, on the other hand, offered a different look, showcasing a new dimension of Westwood creativity, always in line with the pure creative spirit of a woman who has been able to carve out a space of her own in the firmament of fashion over time. Compared to what I had seen in the past, we can see more particular elements, reversible or transformable garments that assume, depending on their use, various forms that can play a role of true creativity in the male and female wardrobe provided that this is considered a cue for freedom related to ideas and thoughts to be applied to one’ s existence. Issey Miyake and Vivienne Westwood were two very different collections, both for in aesthetic, chromatic and philosophical rigor, but at the same time they are the great riches that fashion must preserve in order to offer the great horizon that humanity needs to inspire itself.

I plunged back into the Paris that I love, that of the fashion ateliers and its creators, who seem to have been born just to be able to shine with their own light. The romance of Paris fuels a dreamy creative inspiration. Unsurprisingly, Paris spotlighted its power of love in Eliee Saab’s pret-a-porter collection. A collection of dresses, jackets and spectacular creations, in which the ethereal mix of transparencies of tulle and lace are mixed with jumps, necklines, bows that with shiny trousers enhance the transparencies immersed in various colors in which black, fire red and scarlet gold, give the crepe and organza its own reason for being. A “dream” that has brought me back to the origins of my passion, in which great designers like Elie Saab represent a distinct style and creative ability, and knows how to render in Paris, with his work, the dignity of “unique and inimitable” place of the earth where creativity applied to the shape of the female body finds its genius.

Paris is the place where the past has been carved so deeply into the present, showing it the path of stylistic excellence, which has given it life, despite the constant flow of time.

After a spectacular fashion week, which despite the plurality of cities, always remains the true academy of the history of world style, in which class and style can be felt in its boutiques, bistros, streets, and on the banks of the river.

This article was originally published on audreyworldnews.com and was edited for clarity.