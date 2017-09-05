View the gallery

The boundary-pushing styles at Afropunk festival, expressions of artistic freedom in themselves, set the Brooklyn event apart from today’s myriad music festivals. The following looks — captured by rising Ghanaian photographer Kofi Dua — showcase not only happy concert-goers, but ones for whom the art of dress is an integral part of alternative black culture. Set against a backdrop of unforgettable performances by the likes of Solange, Gary Clark Jr. and SZA, this cultural event proved that a festival is only as good as its attendees (who included Spike Lee and Ebonee Davis)

When it came to finding subjects, Dua says he had to let go of all judgment. “As a creative person, [I know] it’s a beautiful thing to not feel judged [in doing] whatever you came to this world to do.” What he found was a community of people who shared this sentiment. “Most of [my subjects] had the same perspective. They said that when they came to Afropunk, people could see their vision. Here, people connect with you if you are yourself.”

