Video Premiere: “Fractured and Dazed” by The Kooks

English pop rockers The Kooks recently released their fifth studio album, Let’s Go Sunshine. With it, the band made a triumphant return to their bright and pop-centric flavors first heard on their debut album, Inside In/Inside Out. Of Let’s Go Sunshine, frontman Luke Pritchard told DuJour, “This album to me was all about us being ourselves and totally comfortable in our own skin.” Part of being comfortable is being slightly vulnerable, which is what makes this exclusive acoustic performance of “Fractured and Dazed,” a track off the newest album, so captivating. Featuring Pritchard alongside the band’s lead guitarist/synthesizer Hugh Harris, the two unveil a stripped down version of “Fractured and Dazed.”

Watch the exclusive video premiere below.

Main image credit: @thekooksmusic