For the majority of last night’s Oscars, things were predictable. The cast and crew of La La Land reprised their Golden Globes performance, accepting six trophies (including Best Actress for Emma Stone) before it came time for Hollywood legends Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to announce the last, and largest, prize. What ensued was nothing short of pure chaos.

When Beatty opened the envelope with the Best Picture winner inside, he appeared confused and took a long look at Dunaway before handing her the card to read, “La La Land!” As an elated gaggle of producers and actors, Stone and Ryan Gosling among them, took the stage and began saying their “thank you’s,” a man in a headset strode across the stage with purpose, snatching red envelopes and whispering. Soon, it became apparent that there had been a horrible mix up, and La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz jumped onto the microphone to announce that Moonlight was in fact the recipient of the award for Best Picture.

This is easily one of the craziest things that’s ever happened at the Oscars, and it feels even more surreal because of how polarizing these two films are. After the mix up, the steady buzz on Twitter about which film would take home the prize turned into a full on explosion. Since the incident, PwC, the firm in charge of counting the votes and distributing the envelopes, issued a statement on Twitter explaining that Beatty and Dunaway were given the wrong envelope.

In other, less insane news from the night, Viola Davis delivered a moving, tearful speech as she accepted the trophy for Best Supporting Actress, Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar and Iranian director Asghar Farhadi (winner of Best Foreign Language film for The Salesman) boycotted the awards as a direct response to President Trump’s immigration ban.

See below for the full list of Oscar winners.

Best Picture: Moonlight

Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land

Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences

Animated Feature: Zootopia

Cinematography: La La Land

Costume Design: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Documentary Feature: O.J.: Made in America

Documentary Short: The White Helmets

Film Editing: Hacksaw Ridge

Foreign Language Film: The Salesman

Makeup and Hairstyling: Suicide Squad

Score: La La Land

Song: “City of Stars” from La La Land. Music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Production Design: La La Land

Animated Short: Piper

Live Action Short: Sing

Sound Editing: Arrival

Sound Mixing: Hacksaw Ridge

Visual Effects: The Jungle Book

Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight

Original Screenplay: Manchester by the Sea

Main Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage