The 89th Academy Awards nominations have been announced via live-stream, beginning today, Tuesday morning at 5:18am PST – a point of contention from film buffs on the West Coast. Alas, art as revered as 2017’s selection might be worth the sacrifice of a good night’s rest. This year’s nominations mark the industry’s most diverse pool of candidates to date, not to mention the level of artistry from this year’s performances.
The awards themselves will continue to be the season’s most coveted invitation. Piper-Heidsieck returns as the sole Champagne to be served during the ceremony and the Governors Ball, the award show’s official after-party, and the house will be serving an exclusive limited-edition magnum bottle for all guests to enjoy. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the first time ever, the Academy Awards will air live on ABC Sunday, February 26th at 5:30 p.m. PST/8:30 p.m. EST. Below, this year’s exciting and momentous list of nominees. Cheers!
Best Picture
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Lead Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lead Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Original Screenplay
20th Century Women
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Silence
Best Documentary Feature
13th
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
Original Song
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana]
