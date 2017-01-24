The 89th Academy Awards nominations have been announced via live-stream, beginning today, Tuesday morning at 5:18am PST – a point of contention from film buffs on the West Coast. Alas, art as revered as 2017’s selection might be worth the sacrifice of a good night’s rest. This year’s nominations mark the industry’s most diverse pool of candidates to date, not to mention the level of artistry from this year’s performances.

The awards themselves will continue to be the season’s most coveted invitation. Piper-Heidsieck returns as the sole Champagne to be served during the ceremony and the Governors Ball, the award show’s official after-party, and the house will be serving an exclusive limited-edition magnum bottle for all guests to enjoy. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the first time ever, the Academy Awards will air live on ABC Sunday, February 26th at 5:30 p.m. PST/8:30 p.m. EST. Below, this year’s exciting and momentous list of nominees. Cheers!

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lead Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Original Screenplay

20th Century Women

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Documentary Feature

13th

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana]

Photo credit: Bill Eppridge / Getty Images