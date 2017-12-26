Seen on a growing number Aspenites: wearable wellness jewelry created by Aspen gemologist and spiritual psychologist Katie Beckley. Raising one’s internal energy and vibration, Awaken the Peace bracelets, necklaces, charms and pendants are made of consciously sourced gemstones, precious metals and rare minerals. They are also generating quite the cult following of celebrity chefs such as Eric Ripert and Nobu Matsuhisa. Each design features a charm consisting of a propriety blend of metals, minerals and pure gemstones, composed to bring balance to its wearer. Sold exclusively in the Remede Spa at St. Regis Aspen Resort and online.