Savor The Scents of NEST in NYC

A beautifully scented candle can warm a home, alter a room’s personality and enhance the overall mood of a space. Take one step inside NEST Fragrances‘ New York City flagship store and you will be transported to what the company’s founder Laura Slakin describes as, “an enchanted, fragranced garden.” Tucked away in Manhattan’s NoLita neighborhood, the store is in good company with neighbors such as Credo Beauty, Aesop Nolita and around the corner, Milk Bar Nolita. Though NEST Fragrances has been seen in Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue and other high-end department stores and boutiques, creating a home base for the brand in New York City was no easy feat. The overall theme of the store was inspired by the artful and whimsically chic fragrances created by NEST. For the first time ever, all of the Home and Fine Fragrance Collections and the newly launched Lifestyle Bodycare Collections are able to live under one roof. Obviously if you know good candles, you are well aware of the Home Fragrance Collection that features scents like Bamboo Classic and Moroccan Amber. But now, you can indulge in the newest additions to the collection: Velvet Pear (a mellow fruit scent) and Rose Noir & Oud (sultry floral scent).

Discover the recently debuted Lifestyle Body Care Collection (sold at Ulta and the flagship NEST store) that features body wash, lotion, hand cream, body mist, lip balm, fragranced body wipes and water-activated foaming cleansing towelettes. My go-to scent in this four-scent collection is the Ocean Mist & Coconut Water (refreshing and light). One of the most charming aspects of the flagship store is the design elements integrated throughout the 1,140-square-foot space. The custom-made wall and ceiling covering features three-dimensional floral and botanical elements, inspired by artists Mrs. Delany and Ernst Haeckel. These artists and their work were also the muses for the NEST Fine Fragrance Collection, launched in 2013. There are detailed “creatures of the sea” combined with floral elements as well, allowing for a harmonious decorative moment in the store.

There is a creative energy sprawling throughout the store that allows shoppers to explore different scents, revisit old favorites, and discover newly launched products. Take your pick from specialty gift sets, custom-made sets and beautiful candle accessories that will help you shape the mood of your own home, or someone else’s! Visit the NEST Fragrances flagship store at 232 Elizabeth Street.