Earlier this summer, DuJour reported on the rise of progressive fashion in Mexico City, a scene ripe with creativity and increasingly courting the attention of U.S. buyers. Perhaps no designer captures Mexico City’s inherently alternative sensibilities better than 25-year-old Victor Barragán, whose SS18 showing last night transformed Skylight Studios into a glitchy industrial rave. Meshing militaristic and cheeky vibes, the collection emphasized tribal tat decals and low-rise waistlines that riffed on the erstwhile, early-2000s sagging trend. According to Barragán, the incongruity of his fashions stem from his sense of humor. “We were in love with tribal tattoos because they’re, what’s the word? Cheesy. So we tried to play with it and show it in different ways. It’s like a joke and we’re trying to be funny with that,” he says. While the brand moved from Mexico City to New York in 2014, Barragán’s roots shined through the humor in some places, like the romantic slit skirts rocked by models Richie Shazam and Alexandra Marzella, and undersized tinted frames by Mexican accessories label Ready to Die®.

Barragán’s directional designs will be available at Opening Ceremony.