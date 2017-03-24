Over a hot cup of coffee, in a quiet corner of the Snowmass Golf Club, I recently sat down with Vacheron Constantin’s, Juan-Carlos Torres after a few rounds of golf. Not just any golf, but snow golf. Played much the same way as normal golf, except an orange golf ball is necessary if you are to have any hope of finding your ball. Land off the “green,” and you can find yourself trying to swing from two feet of fresh white powder.

After 15 years of hosting the Vacheron Constantin Snow Golf Cup in Megeve, France, the brand decided to try a version in Aspen, Colorado last year. Vacheron Constantin is the oldest watchmaking manufacturer in the world, which Torres is keen to point out has little or no link to snow or to golf. He explained to me that the point of the cup is not about competition or selling watches, but about friendship.

Over the course of four days, Vacheron’s invited VIPs, top customers, and press from across the Americas to join the brand for an exciting weekend of snow golfing, skiing, snowmobiling, and of course, fine dining. Torres said, “To have your own such event, you have to have your network of customers. You have to know your customers, and you have to establish loyalty with your customers.”

Spending four days with the brand is a commitment for any customer, and one that Torres and his team do not take lightly. At night, guests were treated to a special preview of the newest Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle World Time and Copernicus Celestial Spheres timepieces, a highlight for any watch or golf aficionado.