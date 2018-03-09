Contemporary English opera Sunken Garden will make its stateside debut on March 9 at the Dallas Opera. Spearheaded by the house’s recently departed CEO Keith Cerny, the production will blend live performance and dazzling 3-D cinematic elements. “[It will] stretch boundaries like no one else,” Cerny says. Created by Dutch composer Michel van der Aa, and based on Cloud Atlas novelist David Mitchell’s libretto, the critically acclaimed show follows a young filmmaker protagonist on an Oz-like journey set against realistic computer-generated images of greenery and insects.