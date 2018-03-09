DuJour Navigation

  • DuJour Facebook
  • DuJour Twitter
  • DuJour Instagram
  • DuJour Pinterest
  • DuJour Tumblr
  • DuJour Google Plus

Sunken Garden Opera Opens in Dallas

This imaginative production will blur the line of reality with its dazzling cinematic elements

Written by Editors of DuJour

Contemporary English opera Sunken Garden will make its stateside debut on March 9 at the Dallas Opera. Spearheaded by the house’s recently departed CEO Keith Cerny, the production will blend live performance and dazzling 3-D cinematic elements. “[It will] stretch boundaries like no one else,” Cerny says. Created by Dutch composer Michel van der Aa, and based on Cloud Atlas novelist David Mitchell’s libretto, the critically acclaimed show follows a young filmmaker protagonist on an Oz-like journey set against realistic computer-generated images of greenery and insects.

  • DuJour Facebook
  • DuJour Twitter
  • DuJour Pinterest
  • DuJour Google+
  • Share DuJour
Tags:
STORIES DUJOUR