Nothing has been more eagerly anticipated by preservationists and hipsters alike than the Statler Hotel & Residences. Abandoned and forlorn for years, the downtown building is a midcentury modern landmark that debuted in 1956 as one of the most glamorous hotels in the world, the Statler-Hilton. A $225-million overhaul retooled it into a Curio by Hilton with apartments, restaurants, a concert venue, and a rooftop pool and bar with panoramic views. Doormen sporting black cowboy hats, boots and western suits usher guests into the sweeping white marble lobby, now highlighted by a 40-foot modern mural by Jack Lubin.

Visitors and locals can savor dim sum and roast duck at Fine China, southern biscuits and farm-to-table diner fare at Overeasy, and craft cocktails at Bourbon & Banter or Waterproof, the rooftop lounge with a view. In addition, Scout sports bar presents craft beer with billiards and foosball.

The Statler introduced elevator music to the world, a tradition gleefully reinvented as a Spotify channel of “retro forward” tunes by the likes of Leon Bridges, Otis Redding and Tony Bennett.