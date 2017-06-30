Ten years ago, the Bridgehampton (BARN) studio opened as SoulCycle’s second-ever studio, and today they’ve opened up the space underneath, in partnership with lululemon, for an exciting Hamptons pop-up to last through the summer until September 4th.

“Below the Barn,” a 2,200-square-foot space located at 264 Butter Lane, will feature a complete cycling studio with additional space for hangouts, wellness sessions, shopping and, really, anything you’d like to do during a summer-well-spent in the East End.

Wellness programming (like a HIIT class with a lululemon ambassador or a session of The Class by Taryn Toomey) will be offered throughout the season, there’s a lounge area that features Montauk Juice Factory for your sipping pleasures, a shoppable capsule collection sold exclusively in the space and a calendar full of fun events (like flower arranging, a ping pong tournament and live music every every Friday from 4-6pm).

Think less gross, sweaty workouts and more sweaty workouts + fun hang times in the Hamptons. Sold.