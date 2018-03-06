View the gallery

New York City’s magical Fine & Rare dining establishment recently unveiled their “Secret Menu” to guests in the know. Since opening their doors in 2017, the restaurant has solidified itself as a destination for upscale culinary adventures coupled with impressively curated cocktails. Guests will enjoy a classic American dining experience peppered with a mouthwatering menu crafted by Executive Chef David Arias and an elegant atmosphere worthy of a different era, courtesy of restaurateur Tommy Tardie. The décor perfectly encapsulates an old-world charm featuring vintage teller windows from Grand Central Station, custom artwork pieces and as your eyes travel throughout the innovative space, you’ll notice hundreds of bottles lining the snaking walls.

The “Secret Menu” is available for order by request only and when you’re offered a hand-carved wooden box, you will feel as though you’re opening Pandora’s box filled with fantastical delights. From creative cuisine to dramatic drinks, this menu will transport guests into an edible storybook. For instance, select the White Star Line cocktail, a champagne beverage topped with gold and Campari. After just one sip you will feel like a first-class passenger on the Titanic. The menu also includes a special Land & Sea dish featuring pan seared wagyu beef with black truffle sauce, poached Maine lobster and gold covered pomme soufflé. The deluxe flavors are fit for royalty. Click through the gallery above for a sneak peak at the secret menu, available now.

Fine & Rare

9 E 37th St

New York, NY 10016