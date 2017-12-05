On Monday, December 11th at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Roundabout Theatre Company will present a Benefit Concert Reading of Damn Yankees starring Whoopi Goldberg as Applegate and Maggie Gyllenhaal as Lola. The show also features actors Matthew Morrison, Stephen Bogardus, Danny Burstein, Victoria Clark, Annie Golden, Julie Halston and Adrienne Warren. Directed by Kathleen Marshall, the production is based on the novel by Douglass Wallop “The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant.”

Roundabout Theatre Company has become the country’s largest not-for-profit theatre company and New York City’s fifth largest performing arts institution. Throughout its 52 seasons to-date, the company has been honored with 36 Tony Awards, 51 Drama Desk Awards and 62 Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Tickets start at $150 and can be purchased here.

Main Image: Getty Images/Steve Granitz