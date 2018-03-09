FotoFest Biennial, the first and longest-running photographic arts festival in the country, returns on March 10 with a South Asian theme, showcasing 48 artists from India and the Indian global diaspora. The six-week festival’s central exhibition, “INDIA: Contemporary Photographic and New Media Art,” will be housed in three adjacent warehouse art spaces in Houston’s Washington Avenue Arts District. “The artists, all of Indian origin, are imagining and responding to what India means today in its myriad complexities, given its ancient culture and more recent emancipation from British colonialism,” says lead curator Sunil Gupta. Highlights include Shilpa Gupta’s large-scale interactive video work, Asif Khan’s documentation of Tibetan refugee camps, and Vicky Roy, a former child runaway who captures the stories of young street children. Dozens of other museums, galleries, nonprofit art centers and corporate spaces will also show photography and host events, including artist talks, tours, culinary events and the International Fine Print Auction as part of the festival.