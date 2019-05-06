Invite Only in Houston, Texas

Patrick Pham and Daniel Lee, two sushi experts (halfway between master chefs and prodigies), have been teasing the impending launch of their upcoming restaurant with a series of exclusive pop-up dinners. The meals, offered monthly, are a collection of the pair’s tests and samples for Handies Douzo, their restaurant slated to open later this year. The restaurant might be Houston’s most anticipated foray into the sushi world, and although Pham and Lee have yet to break ground on the project, the intimate monthly dinners aim to please. The so-called Secret Taste dinners are announced on the restaurant’s Instagram accounts. Each small group that joins the masters is in for not only luxury and sushi for the refined palate, but for intimacy as well.

Dinner bookings available at handiesdouzo.com.