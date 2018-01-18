Since 1997, Theory has proven itself to be a revolutionary clothing brand, continuously evolving to become more innovative and contemporary. The latest revolution was Theory’s environmentally-friendly clothing line, Good Wool, which featured biodegradable lining, recycled paper hang-tags and buttons made from nuts. In addition to this sustainable fashion initiative, Theory announced that by 2020 the brand is expected to be partially or fully sustainable.

But the retailer is also proving that sustainability doesn’t come at the cost of growth. To ring in 2018, Theory is opening their second Southern Florida outpost (the first being in Miami’s Design District) with a new location at the Royal Poinciana Plaza. With 1,300 square feet, Theory Palm Beach is an ode to the region’s colonial architectural heritage. The interior utilizes arches and natural materials to pay homage to the city’s past, while embracing the present with its men’s, women’s and accessories collections. The store officially opens on January 19th.

Theory Palm Beach Address:

The Royal Poinciana Plaza

340 Royal Poinciana Way

Palm Beach, FL 33480