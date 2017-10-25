Evan Marks, founder of The Ecology Center, Southern California’s only organic farm and ecological education center, develops solutions that enable communities to live more sustainably. Here, he offers some of his favorite eco-friendly indulgences in the area.

Cocktail Hour: Side Door in Corona Del Mar is a throwback to an older time, yet the food and drinks are very much in the future, connecting local agriculture to a rich, thriving community.

Date Night: Chef David Pratt does a great job of keeping it simple at Brick in San Clemente. My wife and I love walking down the street for pizza and one of his garden salads sourced from South Coast farms.

Power Lunch: Tucked in a shopping center in Irvine is my favorite Japanese restaurant, Fukada. I love that Mr. Fukada sources veggies like fiddleheads from ferns and other unique forest vegetables to put on top of his noodles.

Retail Therapy: While my family grows much of our own food, the San Clemente Farmers Market has good avocados nearly year round.